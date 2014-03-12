The Davenport City Council unanimously approved a $17.5 million development application to the state Wednesday for a project that was described by aldermen as "transformative" and a "win-win."
The city is seeking part of a $100 million pot of state funds made available for "redevelopment districts." The application is for a $71.5 million project that includes a 200-room hotel, performance theater, waterpark and retail space. The proposal is part of a larger mixed commercial and residential development the city estimates could create $250 million in new tax base.
The city council approved the application 9-0. Alderman Gene Meeker, at large, was absent.
Aldermen were questioned by residents about why the city should apply to the program and asked what it would cost the city. The city could get $5.9 million in annual revenue through the project, according to estimates. Alderman Jason Gordon, at large, said new revenue would be a benefit to the city by allowing more infrastructure projects or lowering the property tax levy.
"That is definitely something important to consider," he said.
Alderman Bill Boom, 3rd Ward, agreed, pointing to the land-based casino that would go adjacent to the 24.5 acre reinvestment district at the southwest corner of the junction of Interstates 80 and 74 and an extension of Elmore Avenue.
Residents who spoke at the meeting continued to say they would like to see the casino go near the interchange of interstates 80 and 280.
Gordon pointed out the construction costs for infrastructure to a casino site at that location would be expensive. Extending Elmore Avenue is estimated to cost about $9 million.
City Administrator Craig Malin also explained that no development is ready to go at the interstates 80/280 location like the one at interstates 74 and 80.
"That there is a west casino complex proposal is something someone told someone else," Malin said. "It has never been officially presented to the city."
Part of the application includes a development agreement with casino owner Dan Kehl and developer Rodney Blackwell that would provide the city with $9.5 million to use on developing the downtown riverfront. The city is nearing completion of the RiverVision update that includes a project at the site of the Dock restaurant and where the Rhythm City Casino is docked at the foot of Main Street.
"If we didn't attempt this, residents would question us for not doing it," he said. "We're trying to make our casino number one in this market. Jumer's is struggling to get development around it. This would jump start that process."
The preliminary application is due Friday, with a decision expected by the end of June. Malin said the city may have to negotiate with the state on how much of the $100 million it is to receive if the application is approved.
The current state funding program has been compared to the Vision Iowa program, which provided cities with state funds for development. Davenport sought $34.2 million in that program and received $20 million. Dubbed River Renaissance, the state grant was part of the funding used to renovate the Redstone Building, build parking ramps and the skybridge, and create the New Ventures Center. The total amount from the state during that process was $180 million.
Riverboat Development Authority president Mary Ellen Chamberlin said she thought the proposal was exciting but expressed concerns over how the timeline might affect construction of the land-based casino. Her organization holds the Rhythm City's gaming license.