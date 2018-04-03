Roy DeWitt, housing programs manager for the city of Davenport, has been fired effective March 19, city officials confirmed Tuesday.
A memorandum released to the Quad-City Times by City Administrator Corri Spiegel said DeWitt was placed on paid administrative leave March 14 “as an investigation into misconduct was underway.”
On March 16, his supervisor, Community Planning and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger, told DeWitt to attend an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting March 19. He was told he could bring representation, according to the memorandum.
The day of the meeting, DeWitt's attorney said DeWitt would not answer questions or attend, according to the memorandum.
“Refusing to answer questions in an employee investigation and refusing to attend a meeting as directed by your supervisor each constitute insubordination,” according to the memorandum, which Berger wrote. “Additionally, an investigation revealed sufficient and significant evidence that Roy DeWitt committed several acts of gross misconduct.
“Accordingly, he demonstrated that he is unsuitable or unfit for continued employment and his employment is hereby ended.”
Spiegel said Tuesday the city does not comment on employee matters.
DeWitt's replacement has not been determined. Attempts to reach him Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Neither the city nor the Davenport Police Department would comment on whether DeWitt’s termination was tied to the criminal investigation launched at the city-owned, Section 8, Heritage Highrise apartments, 501 W. 3rd St., which he managed.
In a March 16 news release, the city said an employee, who was not named in the release, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The release said "evidence of a crime" was found during routine maintenance in a locked, employee-only restroom at the apartment building on March 14. Neither the city nor police have said what crime was allegedly discovered.
No other information on that investigation had been released as of Tuesday. Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel declined to comment and directed questions to the city’s human resources department.
DeWitt was originally hired as a part-time horticultural technician with the Parks Department on Sept. 26, 2007.
He was hired as a neighborhood service specialist with Community Planning and Economic Development on Nov. 1, 2007, and was promoted to assisted housing program manager on July 1, 2014.