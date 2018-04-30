DES MOINES — Democratic leaders of the Iowa House and Iowa Senate on Monday called on Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to expand the independent investigation of David Jamison and the Iowa Finance Authority.
“The fallout from the firing of David Jamison should be a wake-up call to you,” said Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines, who signed the letter along with House Democratic Leader Mark Smith of Marshalltown.
“David Jamison’s disgusting behavior and the failure of key staffers in your administration to address the problem over a period of years highlight the alarming fact that executive branch employees are afraid to report illegal and highly inappropriate behavior,” Petersen said.
On Friday, Reynolds ordered an independent review of the work environment at IFA, following the March 24 firing of executive director Jamison over sexual harassment allegations.
His dismissal came after two years of what one employee called “disgusting and abhorrent behavior” that had gone unreported by IFA staff because of fears of retaliation.
The governor has asked Des Moines lawyer Mark Weinhardt to head an investigation and report back to her staff and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
Weinhardt will look into the conduct that led to Jamison’s firing and any similar incidents during his tenure. He also has been tasked with investigating “what was known at IFA about these matters and the appropriateness of the response to them,” according to the governor’s office.
The Democrats' letter outlined 12 points they want included in the investigation. Some include: the victim’s concerns about retaliation; misinformation provided by the Reynolds administration; the long delay in calling for the independent investigation; an examination of the lease agreement with Hubbell Realty; and a full audit and analysis of expenses and reimbursement to David Jamison including the slush fund used by key executives without oversight.
“The graphic letter sent to you by a victim of Jamison’s alleged misconduct highlights systemic issues that need to be addressed. While the investigation is a step in the right direction, the scope of the review is far too narrow,” said Smith.
“Given more information revealed this weekend by a whistleblower who was fired, the investigation must include an audit of IFA’s finances as well. The harassment, retaliation, and financial mismanagement in your administration have created a culture of corruption that must end,” he added.