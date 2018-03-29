Scott County Supervisor Diane Holst won't seek re-election this year.
Holst, a Republican, didn't file nomination papers for the June 5 primary by Wednesday's deadline.
In an interview Thursday, she said her ideas about smaller government weren't shared with other members of the five-person board.
"I didn't see things changing," she said.
Holst said government shouldn't be involved in economic development and quality of life matters.
"Those aren't where I think the role of government is," she said.
Holst was elected in 2014, and is sometimes the lone dissenting vote on matters other board members support.
A year ago, she was the only supervisor against a measure supporting the city of Davenport's grant request to the state to support the Sterilite plastics manufacturing and warehouse facility in the northern part of the city.
Other supervisors cited the new jobs, which have been estimated at 500 positions over five years.
Carol Earnhard, who is retiring at the end of the year, said she still believes the vote is appropriate. "I think we all look for smaller government, but there are things you just have to do," she said.
Holst also has been out front in pushing for recording the board of supervisors meetings.
"I believe we'll get that settled this year," she said, adding she plans to continue focusing on the work of the board in the nine months remaining in her term.
Holst's decision means there won't be a contested Republican primary for the three board seats on the ballot this year. Three Republicans filed nomination papers for the primary, according to the Scott County Auditor's office. They are: John Maxwell of Donahue, Scott Webster of Davenport, and Carla Williams of Bettendorf.
Four Democrats have filed to run in the primary. They are incumbent Supervisor Brinson Kinzer of Blue Grass, Ken Croken of Davenport, Rogers Kirk of Bettendorf, and Marvin Platt of Davenport.