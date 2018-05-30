Iowa Sen. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, has endorsed Fred Hubbell in the race for governor.
Hubbell is one of five Democrats seeking the party's nomination in the June 5th primary.
Lykam had remained neutral in the race, but he said Wednesday that he'd recently spoken with Hubbell and the Des Moines businessman is the party's best hope to take on Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in the general election.
"I don’t think anybody's going to beat him, and I think he’s going to be our best path to victory in the fall," Lykam said Wednesday.
Lykam's endorsement comes about a week after state Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, dropped out of the race for the nomination in the aftermath of allegations of sexual misconduct.
Polls had shown Hubbell leading the race, with Boulton second.
Several of Boulton's Senate Democratic colleagues had endorsed his gubernatorial bid early in the race, but Lykam was not one of them.
The Davenport Democrat said he didn't do so because he'd only been elected to the Senate in late 2016 in a special election, and he was still getting oriented.
Lykam, who represents a district that includes west Davenport and parts of rural Scott County, also said that he believes he can most help Hubbell in a general election with independents.
Lykam is generally seen as a moderate Democrat. He served six terms in the House before joining the Senate.
The Hubbell campaign also announced Wednesday the endorsement of several other state lawmakers, along with Lykam, including state Sens. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, and Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo. Bisignano and Dotzler had previously endorsed Boulton.
State Sen. Rita Hart, a Wheatland Democrat, also had endorsed Boulton, but she has not publicly switched to another candidate.