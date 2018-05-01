U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Monday credited Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for her handling of allegations of sexual harassment by the former director of a state agency.
Last month, Reynolds fired David Jamison, the then-director of the Iowa Finance Authority, after she received complaints of “disgusting and abhorrent behavior” by Jamison from employees. Reynolds fired Jamison on March 24, soon after she said she heard the allegations, and ordered an independent review Friday.
“I think she’s handled it quite well. The way I understand it is those allegations were brought forward and she responded very quickly. That next morning he was gone,” Ernst said after a visit to Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids Monday.
Reynolds has received criticism for not releasing details about Jamison’s alleged behavior and taking about a month to order an independent investigation of the IFA. Ernst dismissed that criticism and said Reynolds has handled the situation “absolutely appropriately.”
“I think it was probably less than 12 hours from the time she found out to action. I think that’s pretty darn quick,” Ernst said.
Ernst also said survivors of sexual assault and harassment have the right “to determine how and when they come forward.” Reynolds has said she waited to release a complaint against Jamison until the employee who wrote signed off on doing so.
“Because it’s a small organization, if too much information is released, then people on the outside will easily be able to identify a survivor and then she or he would be subject to perhaps some pushback from her family, from her community, from other workers at the organization,” Ernst said.