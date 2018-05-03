CEDAR RAPIDS — On Friday, residents of Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque will start to see a new commercial for Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Thomas Heckroth.
Finkenauer and Heckroth are running against Rep. Rod Blum in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
The ad is coming out ahead of the Democratic Primary in June.
Finkenauer has 14 labor union endorsements and is a state representative from Dubuque.
Heckroth has worked for retired Sen. Tom Harkin.
"Abby's always been focused on standing up and delivering for Iowa's working families — the daughter of a union welder and a public school employee, she knows the value of hard work,” wrote Joe Farrell, Finkenauer’s campaign manager in an email to the Courier. “Politicians like Rod Blum have rigged the system in their favor, and it's time we send a new generation of leadership to Congress."