STUART, Fla. — Former Rock Island County Administrator Dave Ross has been asked to resign by commissioners in the Florida city where he now works.
Ross was hired in May 2015 as county administrator, leaving the post in September 2017 to become city manager of Stuart, Fla.
On Monday, the TC Palm newspaper in Stuart, Fla., reported that Stuart Mayor Kelli Glass Leighton called for Ross' resignation, citing low morale, a lack of confidence in city leadership and an exodus of longtime city employees since Ross took over on Oct. 2, 2017.
The city commission is scheduled to resume its discussion of Ross' performance at its May 14, according to the newspaper.