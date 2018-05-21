Democratic candidate for governor Cathy Glasson sought to distinguish herself from her rivals for the party’s nomination in a campaign stop Monday in Davenport , saying that single-payer health care coverage is the only way to look out for the health and well-being of people in the state.
Glasson, a union president from Iowa City, is one of six who are seeking the party’s nomination in the June 5th primary.
Glasson has sought to establish herself as the most progressive candidate in the race, pushing to raise the minimum wage to $15 in three years. But it was on health care Monday that she pushed the hardest, saying her rivals support “qualify, affordable, accessible health care.”
“I have to tell you, I don’t know what that means,” she said.
Instead, Glasson said, profit-oriented insurance companies need to be pushed out of the health care system.
Under a single-payer system, like Medicare, the government funds health care costs.
“If a candidate tells you that they support improving Iowans’ health care, and they’re not supporting universal single payer, then they’re not really looking out for Iowans’ health care and our best interests,” Glasson said.
Glasson is running third in the race for the nomination, behind Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell and state Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, according to a Des Moines Register poll published over the weekend.
Glasson, though, said in an interview that she is pleased with where she stands in the race. The Register poll said 13 percent of likely Democratic primary voters backed her. Hubbell had 31 percent. But Glasson said she believes her performance in the two debates last week, as well as a new flight of television ads will improve her standing even more.
Glasson spoke and took questions for about 30 minutes in a roomful of people at Van’s Pizza on North Harrison Street, then she mingled with the group.
One person wanted to know how Glasson would pay for some of her proposals. Glasson responded better paying jobs would help and that a single-payer health care system also would be an enticement to business, which would lead to more state revenue.
She, like the other Democrats in the race, also said she would scrutinize state-funded tax breaks for corporations to find more revenue.