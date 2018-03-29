DES MOINES — House and Senate leaders said Thursday they are close to finalizing the size of the fiscal 2019 state budget, but unresolved issues on how to deliver tax relief and fund priorities in a sustainable way are standing in the way of starting the process for ending the current session.
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, and Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said next year’s spending will be more than the current $7.254 billion revised appropriations but they wouldn’t say how much more they expect to spend beginning July 1.
“I anticipate it will be a little bit bigger, yes,” Upmeyer told reporters. “We will fund the priorities of Iowa. That’s not to say that nobody might move backwards, they may.”
Schneider agreed that fiscal 2019 state spending “will be more” even as state income taxes are reduced. However, there is disagreement between the House and Senate whether to include corporate income tax cuts — which Gov. Kim Reynolds did not recommend at this time — and how much revenue the state can afford to cut.
“Our numbers are very close to one another. There’s not a whole lot of daylight between the two of us,” Schneider said.
“People just need time to figure out where they can accommodate each other to get to the same place,” Schneider said. “We definitely would like to see corporate income tax relief and reform included in the tax bill. That’s why we included it in the bill that we passed. Hopefully, the House will include it in theirs. If they don’t, then, hopefully, they’ll be open to it in a negotiated compromise.”
Upmeyer said the House continues to work from the governor’s tax-cut proposal, which carried a smaller price tag than the Senate-passed version, but added she remained open to considering a cut in both personal and corporate income taxes if it fit without disrupting commitments to education, human services and justice funding for the courts and corrections.
“I think we’re getting really close” on setting fiscal 2019 spending targets, the House speaker said. “It’s really hard to know how you can hit targets until you know what you’re going to do on taxes because they’re so tied together. We want it to be sustainable. We want to be able to fund the priority of Iowans and be able to move forward in a very reliable way.”
Earlier this week, the governor approved a deappropriations bill that cut general fund spending by $25 million and re-purposed another $10 million in uncommitted business incentive money to the general fund. The revisions brought current-year spending to a level that is $9.2 million below fiscal 2017 while leaving a projected $32 million ending balance June 30, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
Upmeyer said she hoped spending targets could be finalized next week to stay on course for an April 17 adjournment. She expected one more House Ways and Means subcommittee meeting would help and a public hearing would garner Iowans’ comments before moving forward with a tax-cut package.
“We still want to be sure that we’re able to return tax dollars to Iowans’ pockets whenever we can,” Upmeyer said.