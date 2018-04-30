DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday expanded the scrutiny of activities at the Iowa Finance Authority to include a review by an outside auditing firm of financial transactions former Executive Director David Jamison authorized.
The move comes in the wake Jamison's firing after Reynolds received sexual harassment complaints about him.
Reynold said interim IFA director Carolann Jensen will direct a third-party auditor, already on retainer for the authority, to conduct a financial review of transactions for any irregularities that may have taken place under Jamison’s tenure. That will be separate from the investigation that Des Moines lawyer Mark Weinhardt will conduct about the potential toxic environment that may have existed at the agency under Jamison’s leadership.
“Those are two separate issues, so the outside counsel for the sexual harassment will be done by Mr. Weinhardt and then IFA has indicated to me this morning that they will be bringing in a third-party audit, to do the financial side,” Reynolds said during her weekly news conference. “It’s important that we take a look at it. We acknowledge what best practices are and so that’s the whole point of doing the review.”
During his tenure, Jamison was given authority by the IFA board of directors to spend up to $100,000 a year without seeking the board’s approval. He also spearheaded the decision to move the agency to rented office space, a move that has come under question. Reynolds talked with Jensen and concluded the new lease should move forward “but if anything changes, we’ll review it at that time.”
Also Monday, Democratic leaders of the Iowa House and Iowa Senate called upon the Republican governor to expand the independent investigation of the IFA work environment. Jamison's March 24 dismissal came after two years of what one employee called “disgusting and abhorrent behavior” unreported by IFA staff because of retaliation fears.
“The fallout from the firing of David Jamison should be a wake-up call to you,” said Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines, who signed the letter along with House Democratic Leader Mark Smith of Marshalltown. “David Jamison’s disgusting behavior and the failure of key staffers in your administration to address the problem over a period of years highlight the alarming fact that executive branch employees are afraid to report illegal and highly inappropriate behavior."
The letter outlined 12 key points that must be included in the scope of the investigation. They include the victim’s concerns about retaliation; misinformation provided by the Reynolds Administration; the long delay in calling for the independent investigation; an examination of the lease agreement with Hubbell Realty; and a full audit and analysis of expenses and reimbursement to David Jamison including the fund used by key executives without oversight.
“The graphic letter sent to you by a victim of Jamison’s alleged misconduct highlights systemic issues that need to be addressed. While the investigation is a step in the right direction, the scope of the review is far too narrow,” Smith said.
“Given more information revealed this weekend by a whistleblower who was fired, the investigation must include an audit of IFA’s finances as well. The harassment, retaliation, and financial mismanagement in your administration have created a culture of corruption that must end,” he added.
Reynolds and Jamison, both Republicans, were sworn in as county treasurers in 1994 and worked together on issues. In her dealings with Jamison, Reynolds said, she had “absolutely not” witnessed the kind of inappropriate behavior Jamison was accused of by two women in the Iowa Finance Authority.
The governor said she had a zero-tolerance policy for the state’s executive branch under her administration. “We’re changing the culture in state government,” she said. “We’re doing this so we can understand the facts and make sure that the process we have in effect does what it needs to do.”