DES MOINES — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he would not have called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his re-election.
"I would not talk to a criminal," Grassley said, during Wednesday's weekly conference call with Iowa reporters. "He's an accessor to criminal activity."
Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, referenced the recent nerve gas poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in London, and actions in the Baltic as evidence of Putin's ties to criminal activity.
The senator's comments came days after President Donald Trump congratulated Putin on his election victory. Trump's national security advisers had asked him not to do so, the Washington Post reported.
Grassley said he was "not commenting on what the president said."
Sen. John McCain and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both chastised the president for congratulating Putin for winning "a sham" election. They said the Russian elections were neither free nor fair.
During the conference call, Grassley also expressed frustration that Democrats were using a plan to fix the so-called grain glitch a bargaining chip in negotiations over the federal budget, and said the fix had to be made to restore balance.
Farmers and agriculture groups have expressed serious concern that the federal tax reform approved late last year by the GOP-led Congress included a tax incentive that gave ag co-ops an unfair advantage.
Republican members of Congress conceded the incentive mistakenly tipped the scales and pledged to fix the language. Democratic members of Congress chided Republicans, saying the mistake was a product of the GOP passing the tax reform package too quickly.
Democrats said they would agree to a Republican plan to include the grain glitch fix in a federal budget bill moving this week, but in return they wanted the inclusion of one of their priorities: a tax provision for low-income housing.
Multiple national media reports Wednesday indicated the two sides had struck an agreement, and both the grain glitch fix and the low-income housing tax incentive will be included in the budget bill that is needed to avoid a federal government shutdown at the end of this week.
“Don’t forget that this is a bipartisan, technical fix,” Grassley said. It’s not just Republicans trying to do it.”
Grassley said Iowans talked to him about the grain glitch at his regular town hall public meetings and question-and-answer sessions with Iowa businesses and organizations.
“The language (in the tax reform bill) looked to me like there was no problem with it,” Grassley said. “But it didn’t work out that way. It’s got to be corrected, and it ought to be corrected.”