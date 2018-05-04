NEW HAMPTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley said President Donald Trump knows firing the Special Counsel would cause "a big explosion," but likely will continue doing "what he's been doing."
Grassley made the comments during a stop in New Hampton Friday, part of his “Every County, Every Year” tour through Iowa.
He held a question-and-answer session at the Chickasaw Wellness Complex with a crowd of 40 to 50 people.
Grassley took a question about his proposed bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, which could prevent Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
“The president is a business man, he hasn’t been in politics or in the military,” Grassley said. “But, I still think that he is wise enough to know that there’s going to be a big explosion if he fires Mueller, and I think the president thrives on controversy and so he’s going to continue to do what he’s been doing."
Questions about proposed tariffs came up during the town hall and from reporters afterward. Grassley said the United States isn’t close to “the brink” of a trade war with China.
“I still have to worry about it,” Grassley said. “I’ve looked at the markets yesterday and corn's going up and it hasn’t had an impact yet, which is very surprising to me.”
About three weeks ago there was a drop in soybean prices, Grassley said.
When asked about possible improved relations with North Korea, Grassley said, “it looks good today, but maybe two months from now I’d give you a different answer.”
Grassley wouldn’t say whether he’d run for re-election in 2022, saying he would decide in a few years.
“I’m 84 years old, I have four and half years left,” Grassley said. “I don’t want to be like (Sen. Strom) Thurmond; he served until he was 100 years and 3 months (old) and the last two years he had to have help getting around the Senate."
“The people of Iowa deserve better than that,” Grassley said.
Grassley also addressed “blue slips,” the term for when judicial nominees have the support of their home state or state they will be serving.
“The blue slip policy has been in the Senate for 100 years,” Grassley said. “Generally the blue slip is pretty dispositive in regard to U.S. Attorneys, marshals and district judges. “
Grassley has been accused of ignoring the blue slip policy with judges Trump has nominated to the 9th and 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. He said the blue slip doesn’t apply to circuit court judges and the Supreme Court.
“If you just let the senators in one state keep that from happening then it puts a work load on the judges that are already there,” Grassley said.