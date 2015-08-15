Imagine Nicole Randall's surprise.
The owner of the tiny drive-up restaurant across from Davenport Central High School was notified one week in advance that her business has to close for up to 18 weeks. At 3 p.m. Friday, the little gyro joint stopped serving food, perhaps until next year.
Ouch!
"They didn't give us much notice, but the city has been very informative," a gracious Randall said Friday. "They're going to help with monthly bills and make sure we can reopen."
The damage is done. No sense crying about it now. And the city has made some generous promises.
Jimmy's King Gyros is a six-seater restaurant with much more seasonal seating outdoors. It does a brisk business, Randall said, drawing devoted regulars from the Illinois Quad-Cities, Clinton and Muscatine. The gyros are most popular, and some say they are the best in the Q-C. But the Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago dogs and Philly sandwiches also draw daily business from Central students ("especially the marching band") as well as students and staff from St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic.
"We get pretty good traffic from downtown, too," Randall said.
But traffic now will be at a standstill, because Harrison Street offers the only access to Jimmy's, and Harrison Street is going bye-bye. The busy one-way will be dead to us until as late as Dec. 28, city officials estimate.
The all-lanes road closure will give contractors the space to resurface the whole stretch from 14th Street to 5th Street and for crews to replace storm and sanitary sewers.
For the six employees of Jimmy's, the closure means unemployment.
"The city will compensate us and help us with costs," Randall said. "Without the city's help, the business probably would go under. With them as a security blanket, it does help.
"They said six to eight weeks is going to be the minimum. We'll have to stay closed the whole time."
Taxpayers will kick in to cover some hourly wages, she said, but employees who find work elsewhere during the shutdown will lose the benefit.
City Finance Director Brandon Wright said the city will reimburse Randall for reasonable business expenses, such as rent, utilities and payroll during construction.
She also will receive $500 a week in lost profit and will be reimbursed up to a $1,000 to restock the restaurant when it reopens.
Wright said the aid to Jimmy's King and two other nearby businesses were factored into the total cost of the project.
Having been handed lemons, Randall is making lemonade (which goes nicely with a Chicago dog, by the way). She just bought Jimmy's in January, though she had been involved with the quaint eatery since 2006.
"There's always something good to go with bad," she said. "The good part is: We get to go in and revamp. We've been wanting to paint and do a few things to improve our image. We're not sure how we'll get in there, but we have some work to do.
"We're trying to make this positive."
Last-minute positive is still positive. And business owners have to be able to roll with the punches, even an occasional sucker punch.
"Our fear is this: We don't want our customers to think we just up and left."
As long as we're looking on the bright side, it's not as if anyone will be driving by to notice.
