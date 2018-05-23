Amid a primary for the Democratic nomination for governor, Fred Hubbell said Wednesday his party will have to work with Republicans if it expects to get anything done in the Statehouse and reverse the actions of the past two years.
Hubbell, a Des Moines businessman who's leading the six-person race, told the Quad-City Times editorial board that while he opposes a host of GOP legislative initiatives, it will take working across the aisle to improve education, reverse private management of the state's Medicaid program and help rural Iowa. He also said that he might donate again to a Republican lawmaker he's long known, something that he was criticized for in last week's Iowa Public Television debate.
"I don't look at things from a purely partisan lens. I never have and I'm not going to. And I'm very open about that. I'm going to get results for Iowans," Hubbell told the editorial board. "I don't care about what the party wants to do. I don't care about what somebody in Washington wants to do. I want to sit down and talk to people that are elected officials on how we can move our agenda forward."
Hubbell made clear Wednesday that he opposed Republican-passed legislation, such as the tax overhaul that will cut revenues by $2 billion over the next six years, as well as the new law prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. But, with the prospect of a divided government, even if he were to win the governor's race, Hubbell said it would take working across the aisle for Democrats to make progress on their goals.
He also defended his decision to make a campaign donation to state Rep. Peter Cownie, a West Des Moines Republican, who voted for the abortion bill and was a leader in the tax cut legislation. Cathy Glasson, a rival for the nomination, criticized Hubbell for the donation at last week's debate.
As he did last week, Hubbell said Wednesday he's known Cownie since he was a boy and the two families have a long relationship. He also said didn't regret the decision.
"I might give to him again," Hubbell said, adding, "I don't like his votes, but I think if I'm the governor maybe we can get more Republicans to vote differently. ... Democrats, if we're going win the election and we're going to get anything done in governing, like you were just asking, we have to reach out to Trump voters, we have to reach out to Republicans and independents."
A Des Moines Register poll last week said Hubbell is leading the Democratic primary race, with 31 percent of the vote. State Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, was second, with 20 percent and Glasson third at 13 percent. Twenty four percent were undecided, according to the poll. A candidate needs 35 percent of the primary vote to win outright and avoid a convention picking the nominee.
Hubbell's visit to the Times editorial board came during a bus tour of the state in the last two weeks before the June 5th primary.