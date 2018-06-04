SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois General Assembly wrapped up its spring session on Thursday. Accomplishments include passing a budget, gun control measures, and an increase in teacher pay.
Local lawmakers weighed in with their assessments of the session.
Budget
The $38.5 billion budget was approved by a landslide 54-2 in the Senate, and 97-8 in the House. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the budget on Monday, making it the first time since 2015 the state will have a budget in place before the beginning of the fiscal year.
Factoring in revenue from a tax hike last summer, the budget includes several billion in funding for infrastructure, and more than $400 million for public schools, colleges and universities.
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said the budget wasn't perfect, but most importantly, it has funding for local governments and public education without any tax increases.
"Overall, I feel good about it," McCombie said. "It was nice to vote for a budget, compared to last year. When you're an elected official, you want to be part of the process.
"There are some things in there I am not in love with, but it was negotiated. It did not have any tax increases or any inter-fund borrowing; it did have some pension reforms. There is some capital spending that is much needed through our roads programs."
McCombie also was happy the budget includes back pay for AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) workers — money that has been owed since at least 2014.
"I feel that's important and an economic stimulus for our families," she said of the back pay. "And keeping the promise for the $350 million for (education funding) — that was important. I'm a huge fan of the evidence-based funding model."
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said he worked with Republicans and Democrats to balance the budget.
"This bipartisan, balanced budget plan cuts Gov. Rauner’s wasteful bureaucracy and high-paid consultants to invest more of our finite resources in critical services like schools, the Department of Corrections, road projects that create jobs locally and opioid prevention," Halpin said in a release.
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, said the budget was a "major step in the right direction. Hard work will require it to stay balanced during the fiscal year, but it sets a good tone. We still need to pass critical reforms that can grow our economy and create jobs."
Anderson said he was glad the budget allocates money for back pay owed to Illinois Department of Corrections workers.
"It's about time they get the money they are rightfully owed," Anderson said.
Gun control
Lawmakers passed three gun control measures: a 72-hour waiting period for purchase of assault-style weapons; a ban on bump stocks; and raising the minimum gun purchase age from 18 to 21.
Rauner issued an amendatory veto to House Bill 1468, the 72-hour waiting period of assault-style weapons, asking for tougher measures to be added, including the Gun Violence Restraining Order Act.
The act states an emergency gun violence restraining order may be issued to an individual who poses an imminent danger of causing death or serious bodily injury to themselves or anyone else.
McCombie and Anderson voted against all three measures. Halpin opposed raising the minimum gun purchase age from 18 to 21, but supported the bump stock ban and 72-hour waiting period to purchase assault-style weapons.
Anderson said gun dealers in the state already go through some of the most stringent background checks in the nation.
Teacher pay
Senate Bill 2892 passed both houses May 30, giving full-time teachers a minimum starting salary of $32,076 beginning in the 2019 school year, and increasing over the next five years, until teachers earn $40,000 beginning in 2022.
McCombie opposed the legislation.
"I have taken a stance since day one to vote against any business mandates and education mandates on our schools," McCombie said. "Growth is the answer. Any more mandates hurts businesses.
"I believe salary is a collective bargaining issue. I don't want to take away any collective bargaining power (teachers) may have. Smaller school districts are already paying that salary anyway. I don't want to be part of any unfunded mandates that will hurt our schools."
McCombie said she has asked Rauner's office to consider an amendatory veto to the bill.
Anderson supported increasing teachers' pay.