A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
FUTURE READY SUMMIT: Registration for the Governor’s 2018 Future Ready Iowa Summit will close March 26.
The goal of the Governor’s 2018 Future Ready Iowa Summit, which will be April 3 at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, is to bring together leaders from business and industry, education and nonprofit, along with elected officials, students and others to amplify the public conversation about transforming education and the workforce.
The agenda will feature a showcase of work-based learning exhibits, table talks, networking opportunities and breakout sessions.
The cost is $50 for adults. There is no cost for students.
To register, visit https://iowastem.gov/FutureReadyIowaSummit?utm_ medium =email&utm _source=govdelivery
LOCAL HISTORY NETWORK: Acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined historians and history buffs from around Iowa at his Capitol office to launch the Local History Network, a new statewide program from the State Historical Society of Iowa.
According to state officials, the network will serve as an informational hub for history organizations to learn about best practices, funding opportunities and other industry news.
Participants also can request technical assistance from State Historical Society staff about maintaining collections, creating exhibits, planning educational programs and more.
The network also offers online tool kits https://www.iowaculture.gov/history/get-involved/local-history-network to guide participants through specific challenges, from caring for textiles to writing grants.
SANCTUARY CITIES: Opponents of a bill to punish cities and counties if they fail to cooperate with federal immigration officials will gather at the Capitol from 4 to 6 p.m. today to call for state legislators to reject SF 481, which that is awaiting House action.
It is opposed by 78 law enforcement, community and faith groups.
The rally is sponsored by the American Friends Service Committee and 17 other groups.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This bill is dead, but it was dead before we came in the room and I just wanted to make that absolutely clear.” — House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Guy Vander Linden, R-Oskaloosa, talking about a proposal to repeal the bottle bill.
— Times Bureau