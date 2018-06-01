A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest for Friday:
GOVERNOR’S CHIEF OF STAFF LEAVING: Jake Ketzner, longtime aide and current chief of staff to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, announced Friday he will depart the governor’s office on June 8 to pursue opportunities outside state government. Shortly after that announcement, Reynolds said Ketzner would be replaced by Ryan Koopmans, who has served as the governor’s chief policy advisor and senior legal counsel since May 2017. Reynolds named Ketzner as chief of staff shortly before taking the oath of office as governor in 2017, putting him in charge of overseeing day-to-day operations in her office and the executive branch. Ketzner has been involved with the Branstad-Reynolds administrations since 2010. He served as policy advisors and in 2014 managed the Branstad-Reynolds’s reelection campaign and later was the administration’s legislative liaison before becoming Reynold’s chief of staff. "Jake has been an instrumental advisor and counselor to me since my first day on the campaign in 2010 through last month's historic session," Reynolds said in a statement. Koopmans will assume his new role as chief of staff on June 9.
STATE REVENUES UP AND DOWN: State tax collections in May – the highest month of the year due to Iowa’s April 30 income-tax filing deadline – took a significant drop compared to last year but Legislative Services Agency experts say the slump was due to timing and calendar factors rather than economic factors. Last month’s gross state tax receipts totaled $781 million but the net effect was $516 million after refunds and other factors were taken out. Overall, May was off by 18.3 percent or $115.2 million lower than the same month a year ago but LSA analyst Jeff Robinson said April 2017 ended on a weekend – which pushed receipts into May – and the state saw a significant increase in sales/use tax refunds this year which drew down last month’s total by $87.8 million in income-tax withholding and $54.4 million in sales/use tax receipts. However, with one month remaining in the current fiscal year, year-to-date receipts are running $329.3 million, or 5.3 percent, ahead of fiscal 2017 and likely will end June 30 close to the yearly growth estimate of 2.9 percent set by the Revenue Estimating Conference, Robinson said. The REC issued revised numbers in March indicating the state should end the year at $7.16 billion – an increase of $195.6 million over fiscal 2017.
RECORD ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS/VOTER REGISTRATIONS: The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says a record number of Iowans are voting by absentee ballot for the June 5 primary elections. As of Thursday afternoon, 46,087 Iowans had requested an absentee ballot. That is more than any primary election in state history. The new total surpasses the 2016 mark of 44,016 and the 2014 number of 44,740. Secretary Paul Pate attributes the record absentee numbers to competitive statewide races for both parties, and for Iowa’s congressional seats. There were 9,623 absentee ballots that have been sent to voters by county auditors, but not returned as of Thursday, he added. Also, Pate’s office released new data Friday showing that Iowa has more active registered voters than before any June primary in Iowa history. There are currently 1,964,522 active registered voters in the state. The previous high leading into a June primary election was 1,956,723 in 2010. The all-time high for active registered voters was 2,045,864 in January 2017. Iowa voters who want to participate in Tuesday’s June 5 primary but are not registered to vote can register and vote at the polls on Election Day. If you are registering to vote on Election Day you will need to bring a photo ID and proof of residency, such as a lease or utility bill. That process has not changed from previous elections. Polls will be open statewide on Tuesday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and to make sure you’re Voter Ready, visit VoterReadyIowa.org.
CONTRACTORS MUST REIMBURSE HOMEOWNERS: A West Des Moines home-repair contractor accused of taking money for jobs he never completed must pay $129,855 and comply with several requirements to continue doing business as part of an agreement with the Iowa attorney general’s office. Joshua Joseph Auten, owner of Over the Top Construction, is accused of violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act and other laws. According to a petition, the state’s allegations include that Auten made several misrepresentations to consumers on home-repair projects; failed to provide labor, materials or reimbursement of down payments; refused to respond to consumer complaints; failed to provided notices and follow procedures required by Iowa’s Door-to-Door Sales Act; failed to disclose that he had multiple civil judgments against him; and did business under false names. Auten denied the allegations but agreed to the consent judgment, which was signed this week by Polk County District Chief Judge Arthur Gamble. The $129,855 judgment is intended to reimburse 10 consumers who paid Auten money in advance but did not receive labor or materials as promised, according to the attorney general’s office.
IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS STEADY: Iowa’s Leading Indicators Index remained unchanged in April from the previous month at 108.5 following the first two consecutive negative signals since July 2016. Four of the eight components provided positive contributions for state Department of Revenue officials said Friday the annualized six-month change in the index decreased sharply to 0.5 percent in April from a revised 1.4 percent in March reflecting weakness this spring compared to gains seen last fall. Half of the eight indicators (average manufacturing hours, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), diesel fuel consumption, and new orders index) experienced an increase of greater than 0.05 percent over the last half-year. The reduction in the six-month diffusion index was due to decline in the Iowa stock market index and the national yield spread. Also, Iowa’s non-farm employment index experienced its sixth consecutive months of positive growth in April. The monthly Iowa Leading Indicators Index report is available on the department's website https://tax.iowa.gov/report/Economic-Indicators?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
IOWA GAS PRICES UP SLIGHTLY: The price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.85 a gallon across Iowa this week, according to AAA. That was up a penny from last week and 55 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. The national average on Tuesday was $2.96, up one cent from last week’s price. Retail diesel fuel prices in Iowa rose three cents per gallon from last week’s price with a statewide average of $3.18. One year ago diesel prices averaged $2.47 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is three less than the national average of $3.21 a gallon. Iowans are coming to see some relief from the fact that the price of global crude oil dropped $4.32 per barrel this week. Looking at heating fuel prices in Iowa, natural gas prices rose four cents and ended the week at $2.82/MMbtu.
