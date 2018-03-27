A look at items of interest for Tuesday:
TACTICAL TRAINING: About 70 Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks staff will take part in a hands-on tactical training hosted by Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping in Waukee on Wednesday. It’s part an overall training curriculum to help park staff hone safety, fitness and verbal compliance techniques.
While state park staff trains annually through a variety of law enforcement organizations, this is the first time they are partnering with the private fitness center, which is donating both the staff and facility time.
According to Iowa DNR Park Ranger Rod Nelson, who helped coordinate the training, Farrell’s offers unique equipment and fitness strategies that will help staff become better prepared to minimize dangerous situations for both officers and the public.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “He misspoke. He meant to say ‘junior varsity.’ ” — Rep. Guy Vander Linden, R-Oskaloosa, whose district includes Pella, responding to Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, introducing the Orange City Tulip Festival queen and her court as “the varsity Dutch squad.”
— Times Bureau