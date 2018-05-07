Early voting for the June 5th primary kicked off Monday, with election officials opening their doors to voters and candidates gearing up for the last month of the campaign.
In particular, the six Democrats vying for their party's nomination to run for governor urged their supporters to get out to vote at events over the weekend — and on Monday.
"This is the big day. The election starts here and now," said State Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, at a rally in Des Moines, one of a dozen his campaign organized for supporters across the state. One of those rallies was in Davenport.
Other campaigns were busy, too.
Cathy Glasson, a union leader from Coralville, held a rally on Saturday in Iowa City.
Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell's campaign sponsored more than 100 volunteer rallies over the past week, urging his supporters to vote early, his campaign said.
Boulton, Glasson and Hubbell did not vote Monday. But Andy McGuire, a former state party chair who also is running for the gubernatorial nomination, did cast her ballot.
She went to the Polk County Auditor's office, accompanied by one of her daughters. McGuire said if she is elected, she'd seek to make it easier to vote early.
"When I am governor, I will work to increase the window for early voting," she said.
This year, Iowa voters will have a smaller period in which to cast ballots before an election, just 29 days.
Previously, Iowans had been given 40 days to vote early. However, the Republican-controlled legislators passed a number of changes to Iowa's election law last year, among them lowering the number of days to vote early.
Also, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 25th. And this is the first primary in which voter ID requirements will apply. Voters must include their driver’s license or non-operator’s ID number on the request.
If a voter does not have one of those forms of identification, they should place their Voter ID PIN card number on the request form.
Those cards were mailed out last December by the Iowa Secretary of State's office.
Typically, early voting is more subdued in primaries than in a general election, just as turnout is overall.
"It's a primary," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said late Monday morning.
Still, Moritz's office mailed out about 580 absentee ballots Monday, more than double what it was on the first day two years ago. More ballots were mailed to Republicans than Democrats. That figure could be influenced by competitive primaries for Scott County treasurer.
In 2016, about 101,000 people voted statewide in the Democratic primary, with the most visible race the four-person contest for the party's nomination to run for the U.S. Senate. About 21,300 of those voting in the primary cast early ballots.
(Reporter Rod Boshart of the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this article)