DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds is “100 percent pro-life” but her staff said Wednesday she is withholding judgment on a restrictive abortion bill passed by the GOP-led Legislature.
The bill would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, at about the sixth week of a pregnancy, and if enacted, would be the most restrictive in the nation.
The governor did not talk with reporters at a morning Smart Conference. Spokeswoman Brenna Smith issued a statement saying Reynolds is “100 percent pro-life and will never stop fighting for the unborn.
“The governor's office has not received the bill from the Legislature to review it,” Smith said, in lieu of a direct response to reporters requesting a brief opportunity to speak with her. “The governor does not comment on any bill until she sees it in its final form.”
The Iowa Legislature voted to send the bill to the governor's desk early Wednesday morning.
Sen. Rick Bertrand, D-Sioux City, who led a group of Republicans who refused to vote for budget bills until there was a vote on the fetal heartbeat bill, said it was a “good day for life.” He called the bill an attempt to “take another run at Roe v. Wade,” the 1973 Supreme Court decision to allow abortion, and predicted it would be the vehicle for overturning that decision. “We’re not hiding that.”
“The Supreme Court’s hands are tied by 40-year case law that has allowed 60 million babies to be aborted,” said Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta. “Science and technology have significantly advanced since 1973. It’s time for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue of life. It has taken decades for the science to catch up with what many have believed all along, that she’s a baby.”
The House vote on Senate Bill 359, which happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, was 51-46. The Senate vote was 29-17, passing about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday after debate extended for more than 12 hours.
Democrats blasted the legislation.
It’s time for the GOP to “quit playing doctor and stop using your positions of power to harass, control and disrespect Iowa women,” Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said.
Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, said the bill isn’t about reducing the number of abortions. Instead, its sponsors seem “hell-bent on making a name for those who are set to challenge Roe v. Wade,” she said. “Never mind how women’s rights will be run over by the Family Leader bus that’s headed to the U.S. Supreme Court."
“You do not get to play God for these women … You do not get to play God just to get a bill in front of the Supreme Court,” Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, said.
Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said the Supreme Court has twice refused to hear similar cases. If signed into law, she predicted a court will issue an injunction preventing its enforcement.
“Middle-class and upper-class women always have access,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “If Iowa manages to pass this extreme, ideological proposal, middle- and upper-class will travel to another state. These women can afford the plane ticket or auto fuel and possible hotel stays they need to accommodate an out-of-state abortion.
“Women struggling to feed the children they have will find a way to end pregnancy,” Wessel-Kroeschell said, perhaps resorting to pre-Roe methods involving coat hangers and “back alley” abortions.
SF 359, approved 43-6 in the Senate in March 2017, began as a prohibition on the transfer of fetal body tissue. It was amended earlier this year by the House Human Resources Committee to include language to ban abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. It would allow abortion in a “medical emergency” or if “medically necessary,” including cases of rape, incest and fetal abnormality prior to the 20th week of pregnancy that “in the physician’s reasonable medical judgment is incompatible with life."
Wessel-Kroeschell warned that Iowa will lose top medical talent if it becomes law.
“The (University of Iowa) Obstetrics and Gynecology Department claims that this bill risks their accreditation and ability to train residents. This bill may require the UI to make arrangements for resident training at another institution,” according to a House GOP analysis.
Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, argued that although the bill included an exemption from criminal and civil penalty if a woman has an abortion that meets one of those exemptions, there is not a similar exemption for doctors or other health care workers. He said a doctor could be charged with murder even if she believed an abortion was a medical emergency or medically necessary.
Rep. Chip Baltimore, R-Jefferson, also an attorney, disagreed. He cited various sections of Iowa Code, including that murder is defined as killing another person “with malice aforethought.” As amended, he said, an unborn child is not legally defined as a person, so an abortion in violation of the legislation does not meet the statutory definition of murder.