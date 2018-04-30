DES MOINES — Iowa senators voted 48-0 Monday to take measures intended to combat abuse of opioids and controlled substances that proponents say has been responsible for 335 deaths in Iowa over a 12-month period.
House File 2377 was amended by the Iowa Senate with a minor change and returned to the House for likely passage. Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign it.
The bill would fund a state-of-the-art prescription monitoring program, and require those prescribing the drug to register for the monitoring program and use it when prescribing controlled substances.
Currently, only 45 percent of those prescribing are registered to use the monitoring program and about 80 percent of those actually use it, Greene said. The law also would require pharmacies to report to the monitoring program within one business day, to move toward real-time data submission and decrease doctor shopping.
The bill also provides so-called Good Samaritan immunity from some civil, criminal or professional liability to a person calling 911 to seek help for a drug overdose and for the person experiencing the overdose. It includes an exception for drug dealers and repeat offenders, said Sen. Tom Greene, R-Burlington, a licensed pharmacist and the bill's floor manager.
Iowa “will be a better place two, three and four years down the road by the changes we made here today, where we hopefully are going to see the tide turn on opioid prescriptions, said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs.
At one point during the debate, Greene introduced an amendment that would have significantly expanded the state medical cannabis law, authorizing the medical cannabidiol board to make changes to the state’s medical cannabis program regarding which ailments are covered by the law and how much of the addictive chemical may be present in the medical product.
Greene said it was an amendment that needs to move because Iowa has taken “baby steps” in adopting medical cannabis treatments. But he withdrew it because he was concerned attaching it to the opioid measure would potentially kill the bill for the 2018 session because of House opposition.
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, offered a separate amendment promoting needle safety, but it was ruled ineligible for consideration by Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines.