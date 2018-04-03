DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers convened for the 2018 legislative session with many issues to face, perhaps none more pressing than sexual harassment.
The state was still dealing with the fallout from sexual harassment allegations in the Iowa Capitol, and a nationwide movement was shining a bright and powerful light on that crime.
There was pressure on the state to act.
The legislative session is winding down, and while lawmakers have passed no legislation that deals with sexual harassment, they have taken multiple steps to address the issue in their own policies governing behavior in the statehouse.
This year has seen an “unprecedented amount of legislation on sexual harassment and sexual harassment policies” in state capitols across the country, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures, a nonpartisan organization that researches statehouse issues.
The organization’s website lists 88 pieces of legislation that have been introduced, and the varied proposals would expel members, criminalize sexual harassment in legislatures, and mandate harassment training within the legislature, among other topics, the organization reported.
The report lists two pieces of legislation for Iowa, but both were actually introduced in 2017, and simply pertain to the Legislature’s ethics code.
Iowa lawmakers have, however, made changes to the manner in which sexual harassment in the Iowa Capitol is reported and addressed.
The changes were sparked by allegations of sexual harassment among employees working for Iowa Senate Republicans. Former staffer Kirsten Anderson alleged she was fired in 2013 after alleging she encountered sexual harassment while on the job. Last year, the state settled with Anderson for $1.75 million.
Republican leaders in the statehouse this year took myriad steps to bolster the Capitol’s sexual harassment policies. Many of the changes were recommended by Mary Kramer, a former state lawmaker and former human resources executive for Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Kramer researched the policies at the behest of Senate Republican leaders.
- Legislators hired a human resources director to assist employees and supervisors with a host of workplace-related issues, including harassment.
- Iowa House leaders updated their sexual harassment policies.
- House leaders also required legislators and staff to complete sexual harassment training offered by the state’s administrative services department, and perform in-person workplace harassment training conducted by the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. Previously, House members were not required to complete the training in-person.
- Senate leaders said they enhanced their harassment prevention training.
- Senate leaders also required everyone who attended harassment prevention training to sign an attendance log and provided a copy of the Senate rules on harassment prevention.
- The Senate is working with human resources to review and improve its harassment prevention rules.
Kramer said it will not be enough just to implement new policies. She said a new atmosphere of respect and compliance must be created at the Capitol.
“I like the Chinese proverb that says when the student is ready the teacher appears. And I don't think the students have been ready up until this point,” Kramer said on a recent episode of Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press.”
Janet Petersen, leader of the Senate Democrats, said more steps must be taken.
“We continue to press Senate Republicans to ensure the Legislature doesn’t adjourn without adopting new policies and procedures to make the Senate a safe and welcoming environment for all employees, to protect Iowa taxpayers, and to protect the rights of those who raise concerns about harassment,” Petersen said in an emailed statement.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, the first woman to serve as Iowa’s chief executive, this year called for all executive branch employees to retake sexual harassment training. And recently Reynolds’ self-described “zero tolerance policy” was tested.
On March 24, Reynolds fired former Iowa Finance Authority director David Jamison over what she called “credible allegations” of sexual harassment from multiple employees. Reynolds acted swiftly; she fired Jamison just one day after the allegations were brought to her staff.
“I hope this sends a strong message. I think it does,” Reynolds said. “I can’t legislate morality. I can’t pass a law that says everybody treats everybody with respect. But I can lead and I can set an expectation. And that’s what I did. I heard about it and I took action. And that should let every employee know that if they are experiencing this, that it won’t be tolerated and they have a safe place to go to file that complaint. And if they do, they will be heard and action will be taken. And that’s what happened. That simple.”
Democrats have pressed Reynolds to provide more details of what led to Jamison’s firing, but Reynolds said she will not release those details in order to protect the anonymity of the accusers.
“For the victims of sexual harassment, coming forward is a hard thing to do. It takes courage. So at the request of the victims and to protect their privacy and identity, there is only so much that I can say about the details of the allegations,” Reynolds said. “But what I can do is emphasize, again, that sexual harassment will not be tolerated in my administration.”