Iowa Workforce Development officials are warning customers of a phishing scam targeting Iowans filing for unemployment insurance benefits.
Individuals receiving an email from "Unemployment Assist" info@unemployment-assist.com should not click on any of the links in the email, including the unsubscribe link.
According to Iowa Workforce, the agency does not request sensitive account information through email communications. Individuals filing for unemployment insurance benefits will receive pertinent information about their account through the U.S. Postal Service.
For those who may have provided credit card information through one of these emails, notify your credit card company or bank immediately. For individuals who may have provided a Social Security number and/or date of birth and are concerned about being the victim of identity theft, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 515-281-5926 or visit iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/general-consumer-information/identity-theft/.
If you receive the scam email, delete it immediately. Do not click on any link, including the unsubscribe link.
Here is a sample of the scam email:
From: Unemployment Assist <info@unemployment-assist.com>
Subject: Vertification Required for Unemployment Assist
This email is to inform you that we have received your initial request for Unemployment Assist.
Our system indicated that you did not complete step 2, until you do, we will not be able to offer you any further assistance. You can either cancel your request, and we will delete your information, or you can go back to the registration form to continue.
To go back to the registration form, click below:
Click here to continue your unemployment registration
Please understand that your chances of getting denied go up the longer you wait to submit your official application.
Don't miss any of your benefit payments. Click the link below:
Click here for the unemployment registration form.