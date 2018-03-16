Ivanka Trump will be in Iowa on Monday, pushing for the White House's infrastructure plan.
Trump and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will visit the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center in the Des Moines area, where they will meet with students and faculty. The center is hub for students in the Waukee school district, as well as area businesses.
The White House announced its infrastructure plan last month, which would devote $200 billion over 10 years, with the hope of leveraging enough private investment to inject $1.5 trillion into roads, bridges and other initiatives. Part of the plan involves workforce development, a key interest of Reynolds. The governor has lobbied extensively for improvements in the state's workforce, particularly in areas like science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.
Trump, a White House adviser, noted Friday the president had ordered a task force on apprenticeships, focusing on computer sciences and STEM, and had committed at least $200 million a year for the effort. "Workforce development is a critical part of our infrastructure proposal that the White House sent to Congress," she said on a conference call with reporters Friday.
This week, five cabinet secretaries went before Congress to push for the plan. However, lawmakers had questions about how the package would be funded. That's not only a question at the federal level. The administration's proposal also could mean greater levels of investment at the state and local level, where local officials have traditionally looked to the federal government to fund the bulk of infrastructure projects.
White House officials said Friday they were encourage by talks with the House and Senate and that while it's too early to know what might happen, something could get done this year.
Trump's visit to the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center will be her only event in the state, officials said.