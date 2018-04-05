CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge has ruled stricken signatures shall not be counted toward Iowa GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron Corbett’s petition to be on the ballot, ending the former Cedar Rapids mayor’s primary challenge against Gov. Kim Reynolds.
In a news conference, Corbett said he will not appeal the decision.
“I am a little disappointed in the ruling, but I am done challenging it,” he said, also dismissing rumors he might run as an independent.
He said coming up eight signatures shy is “something that will haunt me for the balance of my life.”
Given an absence of case law on the matter, Judge David May relied on “common usage” of language in the dictionary and concluded when words are stricken through or crossed out, they are “deleted.” Corbett’s attorneys had argued that just because the signatures were crossed out does not mean they were forever exempt from consideration in Corbett’s petition to be on the ballot.
This was an issue because Republican candidates needed 4,005 signatures to be on the ballot. Corbett submitted a petition with more than that amount, but the petition was challenged by Craig Robinson, editor and founder of the Iowa Republican blog, who cited numerous duplicate signatures.
A three-member review panel sided with Robinson and counted 3,997 signatures, leaving Corbett eight shy of the statutory requirement to be on the ballot. Corbett sued for a judicial review.
Corbett’s lawyers did not challenge the duplicate signatures but instead argued for the inclusion of 59 signatures, 43 of which the campaign had crossed out.
The panel was correct in refusing to count the signatures, May ruled in dismissing the case.
“Mr. Corbett argues that the will of certain voters will be foiled if Mr. Corbett’s name does not appear on the primary ballot,” May wrote in his ruling. “Yet democracy requires courts to follow statutes that have been lawfully enacted by the people’s elected representatives.”
Following the ruling, Corbett said he plans to return campaign funds to donors on a prorated basis.
Corbett said he holds no ill will and will support Reynolds, who he called the most conservative candidate left in the race. He has not been asked to hold any events for her, he said.
Still he stood by his earlier criticisms noting he remains “disappointed in the establishment and the tactics they used the past several months.”
Corbett said he plans to turn his attention to his think tank Engage Iowa, and if that doesn’t pan out, will dust up his resume for a job in the private sector. He did not rule out a run for office in the future.
Reynolds quickly released a statement following the judge’s ruling, urging party unison.
“I want to thank Ron Corbett for his commitment and service to the people of Iowa." the statement said. "Now is the time for the Republican Party to unite and I look forward to leading our team to victory up and down the ballot this November. My campaign will focus on building a better Iowa so that every Iowan can live in a state with endless opportunity.”
Secretary of State Paul Pate said ballot preparation would continue for the June 5 primary.
“I want to thank Judge David May for issuing his ruling in a timely manner and upholding the Objection Panel’s decision. My office is instructing county auditors to proceed in preparing all the ballots for the June 5 primary election,” he said. “My advice to all candidates in the future, as we recommend in the Candidate’s Guide, is to collect significantly more petition signatures than is required, make sure all your paperwork is filled out correctly, and submit your petitions early in the filing process.”