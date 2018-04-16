U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, have large financial leads over their respective opponents, according to new campaign finance filings.
Loebsack, who is seeking seventh term, raised $237,367 for the first three months of 2018, leaving him with about $1.8 million in the bank at the end of March.
Sunday was the deadline for filing financial reports with the Federal Election Commission for the first three months of the year.
Republican Christopher Peters reported raising $51,235 for the quarter. His campaign said he had $26,806 in the bank at the end of March.
Meanwhile, Ginny Caligiuri, who is waging a write-in campaign for the Republican nomination in the district, filed a report saying she'd raised $27,008 and had $15,258 in the bank.
Caligiuri had filed a petition to be on the June 5 Republican primary ballot, but Peters' camp successfully challenged the petition for not having sufficient signatures to qualify. A state panel rejected the petition last month.
In the Illinois Quad-Cities, Bustos reported raising $254,646 in March, giving her nearly $2.8 million in her bid to win a fourth term in Congress.
So far this cycle, she has raised about $2.4 million.
Bustos' latest filing only covered the month of March, because she had previously submitted a report prior to Illinois' March 20 primary saying she'd raised $267,854 in January and February.
Bustos holds a big lead financially over Bill Fawell, of Galena, the Republican nominee for the 17th District seat.
Fawell did not have a financial report on file with the FEC on Monday, but said Monday he'd raised $10,000 to $12,000 and had about $5,000 in the bank.
He said he had discussed the matter with the FEC and would submit a financial report soon.