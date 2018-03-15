Whether it's in rural or urban areas, Democrat Andy McGuire said Thursday her travels around the state have shown Iowans have something in common: They don't think they're being heard.
McGuire, who was in Davenport to meet with supporters, said if she were elected Iowa governor, she would pay heed to people who are convinced government isn't listening to their needs on health care, education and "kitchen table" concerns.
"People don't feel like they’re getting what they need out of the government right now. They feel like they’re not listening to them. And I’m going to listen to them," McGuire said in an interview with the Quad-City Times.
McGuire, a physician from Des Moines who was chair of the state Democratic Party from 2014 to 2016, is one of six candidates for the party's gubernatorial nomination. She officially filed her nomination papers for the June 5 primary on Thursday.
On a broad swath of issues, McGuire said Republicans in control of state government are setting the state back. She faulted education spending levels, the privatization of Medicaid and the lack of availability of mental health services in the state.
She said a Republican bill making its way through the legislature to expand mental health services is a "step in the right direction" but it isn't enough. Late last year, McGuire released a plan to expand mental health options in Iowa.
She criticized a bill approved by a House committee on Thursday that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or as early as six weeks.
McGuire said it would send a distinct message. "I think it would say we're a state that doesn't value women and let women make their own decisions," she said. "I think it would say we're a state that doesn't even understand the constitutionality of laws."
The bill, which would likely face a court challenge if it became law, passed the House Human Resources Committee on Thursday.
Supporters of the legislation say it would promote a culture of life.
There are fewer than three months to go before the June 5 primary, and McGuire said she believes the race is "wide open."
A month ago, a poll published by the Des Moines Register said state Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, and Fred Hubbell fared best against Gov. Kim Reynolds in a hypothetical matchup, with the rest trailing. But McGuire said she believes there are still plenty of people who haven't made up their minds.
"I think people are pretty fluid right now," she said.
McGuire acknowledged "people don't know me as much" but says she will be advertising on television and via mail to raise awareness.