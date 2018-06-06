After much discussion, the Moline City Council voted 8-0 on Tuesday to approve the La Pulga on Fifth flea market. Language on the council agenda stated that the event, which would block a portion of 5th Avenue on Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., was to be held on consecutive Sundays. However, the flea market was to be held every other Sunday, starting June 17 and running through Oct. 21.
The council has asked for a presentation from Maria Ontiveros, who also organizes Mercado on Fifth, to provide more details on the flea market.
In other business, Rascals will be able to move forward on installing video gaming machines after the council voted 6-2 to approve amend an ordinance that limits the number of video gaming licenses. The ordinance has been amended to include those who had obtained a registration number prior to the November 2017 adoption of the ordinance.
A decision on the purchase of 15,800 recycling carts was on the agenda, but was pulled from the agenda at staff request as they search for more information.
This decision has been on the agenda for the last several meetings. A vote on which vendor to purchase the carts from was delayed after it was discovered that at least one other company had placed a bid for the contract that came in $30,000 cheaper than the one given by Wastequip.
The TaxSlayer Center plans on making some infrastructure improvements with the $1.3 million from its capital improvement project reserve account. Improvements include the purchase of a new basketball court with backdrops and backboards, a new network and wireless system infrastructure, a new cooling tower and condenser piping for the HVAC chiller system and installation of two outdoor signs in relation to the recent switchover from the iWireless Center to the TaxSlayer Center.
Money from this fund comes from the three percent amusement tax that the facility has always charged, and does not come from the recently passed two percent increase.