Embracing a theme of stable change, Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri focused on progress and development during her state of the city address on Monday at the TaxSlayer Center.
"We're working very hard to make sure the changes that happen don't interfere with our positive trajectory," Acri said.
Addressing a crowd of more than 200, Acri was joined by a panel of city officials who contributed to the address: City Administrator Doug Maxeiner; Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe; Public Works director J.D. Schulte; Police Chief John Hitchcock; and Fire Chief Jeff Snyder.
Forsythe said there is currently $1.5 billion in state and federal investments in the Quad-Cities, including projects like the new I-74 bridge, the high-speed rail corridor, and John Deere Road. Progress is visible with the newly opened Element Hotel on 12th Street and renovation of the Chase building on 5th Avenue into sleek apartments.
Forsythe detailed $73 million in projects in Moline, including a four-story IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union headquarters building to be located at 2500 River Drive; the historic renovation of a building at 1620-1630 5th Ave. into a four-star hotel; construction of Dolan Commons, a mixed-use plaza with restaurants, retail, and commercial use at 2727 Avenue of the Cities; and construction of an Ashley Furniture store at SouthPark Mall.
"We're taking those federal dollars and leveraging them with private investment," he said. "It's a really exciting time."
Forsythe said rapid development also brings challenges. To keep up with increased interest in land adjacent to the new I-74 bridge, the city's economic development policy will be revised, allowing the city to better negotiate project deals with the private sector.
"We see that as a key to continuing the pipeline of success and bringing those projects through so we can continue to have $50 million to $100 million worth of private investment every year in Moline."
Maxeiner noted that one thing the city does well is maintain its public facilities. The North Slope water treatment plant has been renovated; Ben Butterworth Parkway has been repaved; windows and doors have been replaced at city hall and its masonry has been tuckpointed, and city buildings have been outfitted with LED lighting. The city also offers excellent services, he said.
"Our water service is second-to-none," Maxeiner said. "The taste and quality is award-winning for the past two years. We've also exceeded standards for lead and copper (levels) in the water system. We've been so successful, many of our neighbors have consulted with us."
Snyder said the biggest impact he has made since being named fire chief in January was hiring Jerry Spiegel as fire inspector. Snyder said Spiegel formed a partnership with the state fire marshal and local Red Cross agencies to install fire detectors in homes free of charge. The program is so popular there is a waiting list, he said.
"Since February 1, we've installed 167 smoke detectors in Moline residences," Snyder said. "We've also installed bed shaker (alarms) for three hard-of-hearing residents. We're pleased the program has taken off."
Hitchcock said the department is testing a body camera system for use by police officers, which will help increase transparency and cut down on false reports.