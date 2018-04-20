DES MOINES — In Des Moines, several hundred high-school students, adults and others gathered on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol building to waive placards, chant slogans, share songs and hear speeches promoting safety in Iowa schools in the wake of violent attacks like the one at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999.
Chants of "no more silence, end gun violence" rang across the Capitol complex and signs declaring: "No more thoughts & prayers," "Done being Iowa nice," and "Am I Next?" dotted the throng of area students who walked out of class Friday to deliver their messages to Iowa's policy-makers.
The Iowa Legislature was not in session Friday and only a handful of legislators were at the Capitol. One of them was Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines who said the day belonged to the students and she was there to listen.
"I'm excited to see kids speaking up. I think it's an important time in our country as kids are getting more civically engaged so it's exciting to see," Petersen said. "I think all Iowans want to make sure that our kids are safe in their schools and so it's time for us to listen to what our kids have to say."
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she shared concerns about school safety and was pleased lawmakers this session approved legislation requiring all public and private schools to have high-quality safety plans in place and to conduct practice drills once a year to prepare for active shooter and disaster situations.
"There's no one single answer to this. We need to look it from a holistic perspective and that's mental health, that's background checks - making sure that they're effecti ve - making sure that we're communicating," she told reporters Thursday. "It's really about implementing the laws that are on the books. If you take a look at what happened in Florida, it failed at every single level so even with existing laws on the books it didn't stop that from happening."
The governor said that when she talks with young people, she asks them what they're doing at their schools to make sure there aren't young people who are being left out of activities and to encourage an inclusive environment.
"I mean there are a lot of things that we need to do to make sure that our kids are safe," Reynolds said. "My daughter's a teacher, I want to make sure that she has the opportunity to teach in a safe environment as well."
Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said he believed the new school-safety requirements passed this year will help along with more flexibility the Legislature gave K-12 school district to use up to $35 million in grant money to make safety improvements in they so choose.
"This is always something that we have to be looking at and we always have to take into consideration the balance of school safety and constitutional rights as well," Schneider said.