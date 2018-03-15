Weekly Standard editor and conservative commentator William Kristol, who created a mini-buzz in political circles with a visit to New Hampshire this week, is wading deeper into speculation about his 2020 presidential ambitions with a visit to Eastern Iowa this month.
Kristol, perhaps the country’s most prominent #NeverTrump conservative, is scheduled to discuss “American Politics in the Age of Trump” at 7 p.m. March 28 in Youngker Hall’s Kimmel Theatre at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
The lecture, part of Cornell College’s Roe Howard Freedom Lecture series, is free and open to the public.
Iowa and New Hampshire, of course, are the leadoff states in the presidential nomination process. Iowa hosts the first-in-the-nation caucuses followed in eight days by the iconic New Hampshire primary.
Kristol appeared Wednesday at the “Politics & Eggs” event organized by the New England Council and Saint Anselm College.
In addition to being a frequent and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, Kristol attempted to recruit challengers in 2016. He appears frequently on leading political commentary shows.
Before starting the Weekly Standard in 1995, Kristol led the Project for the Republican Future, where he helped shape the strategy that produced the 1994 Republican congressional victory.
Before that, he filled senior roles within the Reagan and Bush administrations and taught at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.
Public parking for the Cornell event is available along First Street, in guest parking behind the Thomas Commons, and in the Multi-Sport Center lot.
Kimmel Theatre is handicap accessible. Handicap seating is available but, depending on attendance, may not be paired with non-handicap seats.
A limited quantity of tickets is available at eventbrite.com.