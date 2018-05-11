This week’s show includes discussion on the legislative session finally ending and a poll that shows one candidate pulling away from the pack in Iowa’s Democratic gubernatorial primary.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman and Ed Tibbetts.
The show was produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Euforquestra.