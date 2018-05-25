This week the On Iowa Politics crew talks about the sexual misconduct allegations that Iowa governor candidate Nate Boulton is facing. What is next for the politician? Will an apology make a difference? On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met. The show features James Lynch, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman and Ed Tibbetts. The show was produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Solid Attitude.