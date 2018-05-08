A new poll of Iowa Democrats suggests the party will choose a nominee in the June 5 primary, not at the state convention later that month.
Retired Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell has opened a wide lead, capturing the backing of nearly half of the 2,315 likely Democratic primary voters in a poll conducted May 5-6 by Remington Research Group of Kansas City, Missouri, for KBUR AM/FM in Burlington. The survey was weighted to match expected turnout demographics with a 2.04 percent margin of error.
Hubbell leads the six-person field with 46 percent of those polled. State Sen. Nate Boulton, also of Des Moines, captured 20 percent in the poll. Union president Cathy Glasson was third with 7 percent, followed by former Obama administration staffer John Norris at 5 percent, physician Andy McGuire, 3 percent and university diversity officer Ross Wilburn, 1 percent. The remaining 18 percent were undecided.
“Hubbell’s support is widespread across the board by gender, region, age, philosophical self-identification and congressional district,” said Steve Hexom, KBUR president. “His support is well above the 35 percent threshold for a state convention, which is somewhat of a surprise in this multi-candidate field.”
Robin Johnson, host of KBUR’s Heartland Politics show, attributed Hubbell’s lead to his advantage in TV advertising.
“According to an Iowa Starting Line analysis on April 18, Hubbell was the first candidate to start TV advertising and had outspent his next closest rival, Sen. Boulton, on TV by about a five-to-one margin,” Johnson said.