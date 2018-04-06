Presidential hopeful John Delaney has seized on worries over a trade war with a new television ad in Iowa that's critical of President Donald Trump over the issue.
Delaney, who so far is the only Democrat to announce that he's running for president in 2020, announced Friday the new ad will run in the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines markets.
"When President Trump said he wanted to get rid of pork, it wasn't supposed to be this kind," the ad says, showing a pig on the screen. The ad continues that "his trade war could devastate our manufacturing and farming economies."
Trump and China have been trading tariff threats this week, which has shaken the markets, as well as some Iowa farmers.
China threatened this week to raise tariffs on soybeans, adding to import levies it already had announced on pork and ethanol, all economically important products in the state.
Delaney, a congressman from Maryland, in some ways stands out from some in his party on trade. He backed the Obama administration's Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which drew opposition not just from Trump but also from Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Delaney also was one of only 28 Democrats in the House to vote in 2015 to give Obama fast track authority.
The new television ad says Delaney "believes we should be expanding markets not throttling them."
Delaney was in southeast Iowa this week, his eighth trip to the first-in-the-nation caucus state since announcing his candidacy last year.