ELDORA, Iowa — Former state representative Annette Sweeney will be the Republican candidate in an April 10 special election to fill the state Senate District 25 seat formerly held by Bill Dix.
Dix, a Republican from Shell Rock, resigned his seat and position as majority leader on March 12, following release of a video posted online that appears to show him kissing a lobbyist at a Des Moines bar.
Iowa Senate District 25 includes all of or portions of Butler, Grundy, Hardin and Story counties. It comprises the same area that makes up House Districts 49 and 50.
Sweeney, of Alden, is a farmer and has been Iowa’s U.S. Department of Agriculture state rural development director for less than a year. She was one of two people vying for the spot on the ballot during a special nominating convention held Tuesday at the Eldora Public Library. The other was Chad Buss of Parkersburg, a chiropractor who works in Waterloo.
Thirty-eight of the Senate district’s 59 delegates attended, giving Sweeney all but 1 percent of the weighted vote.
“I am going to hit the ground running,” said Sweeney, who represented what was then Iowa House District 44 during her stint in the Legislature from 2009 to 2012.
In her nomination speech, she emphasized her rural background, fundraising prowess and the network of supporters maintained since her time in the Legislature. “I’m here to help our state move forward by applying traditional commonsense values,” said Sweeney. “I see Iowa poised to lead the whole world.”
State law requires the governor to order a special election “at the earliest practical time” if a vacancy occurs while the Legislature is in session. Dix would have been up for election this fall. As a result, whoever wins the special election would have to run again in November.
Both Sweeney and Buss have filed papers to run for the GOP nomination in the June 5 primary.
A Democratic nominating committee Saturday selected Tracy Freese of Dike as its nominee in the special election. Freese is the only Democrat filing to run in the primary.