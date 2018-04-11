DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign is coming to Iowa’s televisions.
Reynolds’ first TV campaign ad will begin airing this week, the campaign announced Wednesday.
Reynolds was promoted to governor in May 2017 when former Gov. Terry Branstad was named U.S. ambassador to China. This is her first campaign for governor; she was Branstad’s running mate in the 2010 and 2014 elections.
Aside from the ad hitting the airwaves this week, the Reynolds campaign did not say how much it spent on the advertisement, how long it will run or in which markets. The campaign said it does not comment on advertising strategy. At the end of 2017, the Reynolds campaign had more than $4 million in its account.
The ad, titled “Driveway,” features scenes from Reynolds’ home district of Osceola; Mount Pleasant, where she worked for the grocery store Hy-Vee; Ames, where she earned her college degree; and the Des Moines Tea Room where she once worked as a waitress. In a voiceover, Reynolds says her family’s story is “the Iowa story.”
The ad also highlights Reynolds’ efforts to cut taxes and create good-paying jobs, the campaign said.
“We are fighting for working families across the state of Iowa,” Reynolds said in a statement issued by the campaign. “While we have so much to be proud of, there’s more that needs to be done to unleash opportunity for Iowans in every corner of the state.”
Reynolds, a Republican, does not have a primary opponent after former Cedar Rapids mayor Ron Corbett was ruled ineligible for the ballot for failing to secure enough nomination signatures.
Six Democrats are running for the party’s nomination to face Reynolds in this fall’s general election.
The state Democratic Party said Reynolds’ ad ignores what Democrats believe are underfunded public schools, high college tuition costs, reduced health care and civil rights being trampled on Reynolds’ watch.
“(Reynolds) has failed at every turn to put Iowa citizens and Iowa values ahead of the special interests that line her campaign coffers,” Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “Gov. Reynolds is going to do her best to cover up this story, but Iowans are living it every day, and that is why they will elect a new governor in November.”
The Reynolds campaign earlier this week published a campaign website theiowastory.com, where Reynolds shares her personal story and encourages Iowans to do the same.