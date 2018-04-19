The city of Rock Island is beginning to negotiate with F3 Marinas, an outside management service, to take over the operations of Sunset Marina next year.
That was among several items the Sunset Boaters Advisory Committee learned Wednesday.
“We are opening the initial discussions with them to pursue a contract,” said Larry Cook, Rock Island Public Works Director. The decision was made by the city council following a study session, he said.
Among the highlights of F3’s proposal is that the company is incentive-based, and it offers the possibility of adding a restaurant to the marina.
“They are looking for ways to attract more business to the marina,” Cook said. “And obviously, other than if you have a boat at the marina, there really is no reason to come to the marina. So F3 is looking for something to add to the customer base and draw more foot traffic potentially.”
The company runs marinas throughout the Midwest, and also runs airports and office buildings, Cook said.
The committee also was reminded that 2018 Cabela’s Walleye National Team Tournament is coming to Sunset Marina on May 16-19. The marina will run a special of 50 percent off overnight slip rental.
The tournament expects 250 to 300 teams for the tourney, Cook said. Teams had to qualify through other tournaments to take part in this tournament, he said.