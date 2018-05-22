Rock Island County Republicans have asked Glen Evans, state representative candidate for the 72nd District, to withdraw from the race.
If Evans remains on the ballot, he will challenge incumbent State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, in the November election.
County Republican Central Committee chairman Drue Mielke said he and three party officials met with Evans and asked him to drop out after a criminal background check turned up several records of concern.
Court records show Evans, of Rock Island, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal contempt after violating an order of protection in December 1997. The charges were dismissed in February 1998.
In addition, Marion County, Indiana, records show an outstanding warrant for Evans in 2008 after he failed to appear for a probation hearing on a charge of violating an order of protection against his wife, Erica Evans.
In November 2009, an emergency order of protection was filed by Erica Evans in Rock Island County, following a domestic battery charge against their 5-year-old son. According to a news story, Evans struck his son while he was sleeping after he witnessed his son sucking his thumb.
Erica Evans withdrew her petition in Rock Island County in October 2010. The protective order and charge was dismissed.
Court records also show numerous traffic violations.
"This information was not disclosed to the Rock Island County Republican Central Committee and we believe this information should have been presented in a forthright manner by the candidate prior to the announcement of his candidacy," Mielke said.
Mielke said he does not believe Evans will withdraw his candidacy.
"We had a couple of meetings with (Evans) and talked; we wanted him to withdraw," he said. "But anyone can petition to run and the process allows that. I think Evans took (the news) pretty well. I think he understands our position. He doesn't agree with it, but he understands. Not endorsing someone is not something we do lightly."
Evans confirmed Tuesday night that he will not withdraw from the race.
"I'm staying in the race," he said, declining to comment on any of the allegations.
"There is no comment other than that at this point," he said.
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said Evans has previously run for office as a Democrat in about 18 different local races. He has lost every election with the exception of two precinct committeeman races.
Evans filed election papers for county clerk in 2010, opposing Ms. Kinney in the primary. His petitions were challenged and he was removed from the ballot for having disqualifying signatures from Davenport addresses, and for not meeting the minimum signature amount, Ms. Kinney said.
Evans ran for state representative in the Democratic primary in 2012 and 2016, losing both times to incumbent Pat Verschoore.
Evans has also run for Rock Island-Milan School Board, Rock Island City Council, Rock Island County Board, and for Rock Island Township Supervisor. He ran for county clerk again in 2014, losing to Ms. Kinney in the Democratic primary by more than 4,000 votes.
According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, Evans has never filed a campaign fundraising report.