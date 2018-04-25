After seven months without an administrator, Rock Island County board members have hired Stephenson County (Ill.) Administrator Jim Snider.
Following a 90-minute closed session Wednesday night, 17 board members voted unanimously to approve Mr. Snider's employment. Don Johnston voted "present."
Snider, 59, will replace Dave Ross, who left in September to become city manager of Stuart, Florida.
He said he is up to the challenge of running a county with twice the budget and three times as many employees as his current position.
He has been the administrator of Stephenson County, in Freeport, since June 2016. Stephenson County has an annual budget of $46 million and 270 employees, he said. By comparison, Rock Island County has a budget of $77 million in revenue, $84 million in expenses, and 768 employees.
Snider said he has 21 years in municipal and county management experience. He said he anticipates staying in the position for at least seven years.
"I have a desire to continue my career path working for a larger county," Snider said. "It's a great fit for me. There definitely is a challenge economically. I've given a lot of thought to this."
Snider said his first priority will be assessing the county's finances. He said he plans to meet with county auditor April Palmer regularly.
Like Rock Island County, Stephenson also has a county-owned nursing home. But unlike Hope Creek Care Center's debt of $4.3 million, Stephenson County Nursing Center is not in debt, Snider said.
He said there will be similar challenges with regard to staffing issues and patient care.
"Certainly Hope Creek has a challenge with the debt and they have operational challenges with making payroll," Snider said. "I think the important thing is to get in there and listen. I'm working with a nursing center; I understand the dynamics of a public-sector nursing home."