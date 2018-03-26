Council members heard proposals from outside management services looking to take over the operations of Sunset Marina.
At a study session held prior to Monday night's regular meeting, a slide show presentation was held highlighting changes made by the council to help improve occupancy at the marina, located at 31st Avenue and Mississippi River.
Three developers submitted proposals on how they would run the marina, which has struggled to break even in recent years.
A proposal from Oasis Marinas would save the city approximately $44,770 in its first year, and would retain all staff currently working there. Last year the city spent $515,710 to run the facility. The company plans to partner with private equity firms to finance upgrades to the facility and plans to have a capital upgrade management plan after the first year.
Another proposal from F3 Marinas would include replacement of one set of docks, the addition of a floating restaurant, implementation of a ship store, recruitment of an on-site boat dealer and continued landscaping upgrades.Their proposal would require employees to apply for employment with the company and cost $52,000 a year for management of the facility.
A third proposal from Claude Fontaine, which currently has no marinas under contract, would cost the city $235,000.
Occupancy has been on a steady decline since 2010, when occupancy was at 73 percent. For all of 2018, occupancy was at 45 percent. As of earlier this month, occupancy is at 33 percent.
In addition to slipping attendance, major maintenance projects needed include: replacement of a dock with 54 covered slips at $1.5 million, marina entrance dredging (estimated at $500,000), the marina office/workshop needs a new roof and there are dock gangway repairs.
The council agreed to look further into the proposals.
In other business:
- The city will soon own three quarters of a city block after approving the purchase of four lots, including the King Solomon Lodge No. 20 at 502 11th St. Purchase price was $15,000.
Alderman Dylan Parker said the there was a lot of history for the African American community and asked if there was a need to demolish the lodge.
Chandler Poole, Community and Development Economic Developer, said it could cost as much as $15,000 to tear down the building, due to the large basement that needs filled. He said would be a liability to leave standing.
Poole suggested that city could rename the block or the project in order to preserve the history.
- A public hearing date of June 11 at City Hall was set for developers to review proposed redevelopment plans and projects for Century Woods and Heather Ridge. The vote also approves TIF financing for the project. Joint review board meetings will also be held at City Hall on Thursday, May 3, at 1 and 1:30 p.m.
Council members approved the meeting and hearing dates 5-1. Alderman Stephen Tollenaer voted no. Alderman Virgil Mayberry was absent.
After the meeting, Tollenaer explained why he voted no.
"I don't think taxpayers of Rock Island should pay to rehab those properties," he said. "The owners of the properties should have to pay to rehab those properties with the profits they've received and the incentives they have gotten."