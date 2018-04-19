The Rock Island County Republicans have a new chairman.
Drue Mielke was elected to the post Wednesday. Mielke had been vice-chairman of the county GOP.
He replaces Mike Steffen, who did not seek re-election. Steffen stepped into the position last year when Bill Bloom left the post because of a new job.
Mielke, a member of the Rock Island County Board, was elected chairman by acclimation.
Also Wednesday, Brandi McGuire was elected first vice chair and Sheri Diekman second vice chair. Nancy DeVriese was elected secretary and Jeff McKinley treasurer.
-- Ed Tibbetts