DES MOINES — A key Senate architect of a GOP tax reform package said today the final details are being drafted and the bill could see legislative action as early as Saturday.
The plan is estimated to cut state income taxes by $2.7 billion over six years.
“There was a major deal on Friday and then there was a lot of minutiae that had to be resolved after the big major pieces and that’s why we had to work very closely on what all these little fine points were,” said Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Feenstra expects his committee will conduct a “walk-through” of the major elements of the bill Wednesday, and the details will be contained in an amendment that will be debated on the Senate floor.
The state Department of Revenue developed a 49-page analysis of the budget deal. Feenstra said a proposal to begin taxing credit unions similar to other financial institutions is not included in the final package.
Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said preliminary numbers indicate individual taxpayers and businesses will see their tax liabilities lowered beginning in the 2019 tax year. The overall cut for state income taxes paid by individuals and businesses would be about $2.7 billion, but the net effect would be closer to $2 billion over six year because of sales tax “modernization” changes that attempt to capture more state revenue via online purchases made by Iowans.
According to information issued by the governor’s office last week, individuals, families and business owners will receive $398 million in income tax relief in 2019 by providing an average tax reduction of nearly 10 percent. The revenue department analysis indicated income tax rates would be lowered between 5 percent and 8.3 percent in the 2019 tax years.
Initially, the nine brackets now ranging from 0.36 percent for annual taxable income of $1,628 or less to the top rate of 8.98 percent for yearly taxable incomes over $73,260 would be revamped to 0.33 percent at the low income end up to a top rate of 8.53 percent in tax years 2019 and 2020, according to the DOR analysis.
When fully implemented by 2023, the plan will reduce the number of individual income brackets from nine to four beginning with a low rate of 4.4 percent, and a top rate of 6.5 percent for Iowans making $75,000 or more. It will eventually eliminate the ability for Iowans to deduct their federal taxed paid on their state returns. The top corporate rate will be lowered to 9.8 percent from 12 percent.
Republicans say the plan is designed to prevent Iowans from seeing an increase in their state tax liabilities because of federal tax changes that cut Iowans’ federal tax liabilities by an estimated $1.8 billion. Those cuts would translate into higher state taxes for Iowans who have lower federal taxes to deduct on their state returns.