DES MOINES — A plan to provide taxpayer-funded accounts for parents looking to enroll their kids in private schools was hailed Thursday as a viable option to spur educational choice. But critics said it could siphon money from already cash-starved public schools struggling to meet students’ needs.
Sen. Mark Chelgren, R-Ottumwa, chaired a three-member Senate Appropriations subcommittee that advanced legislation to establish education savings accounts in July 2019. State grants of about $4,042 would be available to parents of eligible children in grades kindergarten to 12, to be used toward nonpublic school tuition. He said the yearly funding was about 60 percent of the $6,736 per pupil spending on students attending K-12 public schools in Iowa.
“It is a great option for families,” said Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, a product of private schools, who voted to send Senate Study Bill 3206 to the full committee for further consideration.
That view was shared by Chelgren and Trish Wilger of Iowa Advocates for Choice in Education, who predicted student performance would improve with the expansion of school choices. “This doesn’t have to be an ‘us-versus-them issue,” said Wilger. “We feel this is a win-win situation for families in Iowa.”
But the majority of speakers who spoke before the subcommittee said the proposal would send scarce taxpayer dollars away from public schools to religious-based institutions not subject to the same accountability, transparency and nondiscriminatory protections.
“This is going to cause really devastating and disrupting conditions all over the state of Iowa,” said Clare Celsi, a West Des Moines member of Iowans for Public Education, who is running for the Legislature in the 2018 primary. “I can’t imagine trying to predict enrollments with this type of legislation in place. It will also siphon public money from public schools.”
Others said public education funding has been inadequate because of ongoing state budget challenges, and does not need a new initiative drawing away more resources, especially at a time when the governor is counting on education to address a shortage of skilled workers.
“I call this the anti-Future Ready Iowa bill,” said Louisa Dykstra, a Windsor Heights parent of two students and volunteer leader for Parents for Great Iowa Schools. She said preparing students for the 21st century workforce should be the policy of Iowa education policy, “not spending taxpayer money on religious education.”
Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist for the Urban Education Network and the Rural School Advocates of Iowa, said Iowa has open enrollment, home school and charter and private school options that pull at least $53 million in public investments.
Chelgren said the ESAs would open opportunities for parents who think they can’t afford to send their children to a private school. He anticipated up to 3 percent of Iowa students would use the ESA option.
Under the plan, called the Iowa Student Opportunity Act, kindergarten students entering school would be eligible, along with any other students who have attended a public school for the two immediately preceding semesters.
SSB 3206 calls for the state Department of Management to put money into accounts for qualifying parents, and the funds would be managed by a private contractor. Unused ESA funds could carry over each year and eventually be applied to higher education costs if any remained after the student graduates from high school.
Sen. Jeff Danielson, D-Waterloo, the only subcommittee member to oppose the bill, gave the legislation “three Fs” for offering a false choice, being fiscally irresponsible and failing Iowa’s fairness test for balancing public and private education by creating “divisions that are not necessary.”
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the concept has strong support in his caucus and Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, who also chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, is going to keep tabs on how ESAs might factor in the GOP budget plans going forward.
“That’s something that a lot of members in our caucus are passionate about and we want to give that a fair hearing and see what that will look like,” said Whitver. “Any bills that we pass, we have to have a plan to afford them. I know there are a lot of our members that want to see that happen, and so we’ll have to go to a full caucus and see what the caucus wants to do.”
The legislation appears questionable in the Iowa House, where a similar measure was debated but failed to gain enough support to advance out of the House Education Committee.
“The makeup of my Education Committee is the same, so I’d have a hard time getting it through,” said chairman Rep. Walt Rogers, R-Cedar Falls, but he also left open the door to it being a part of end-of-session discussions.