A retired social worker from Davenport has jumped into the race for the Iowa House District 92 seat.
Jean Simpson, a retired Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency social worker, has filed to run for the Democratic nomination. The seat currently is held by Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott.
This is one of the area's most closely contested districts. Over the past several years, it's changed hands between the Republicans and Democrats.
This is Simpson's first run for political office, though she's been involved as a political volunteer in the past. In an interview Thursday, she said she got into the race because she sees the state going in the wrong direction.
"I have seven beautiful grandchildren, and I am just feeling that Iowa is drifting away from offering some of the things that made living here, growing up here, really wonderful," she said Thursday.
Simpson said the state's education performance has slipped, and funding for schools has fallen short. "They're not fully funding education," she said.
She would like to see Iowa workers earn a living wage. Rather than supporting the statewide $15 per hour minimum wage some Democrats advocate for, she would like to see cost-of-living surveys in different parts of the state to determine what it takes to live independently.
She'd also like the state to have an adequate health care safety net, and she praised the Affordable Care Act.
Simpson is a graduate of Marycrest College and earned her master's degree from the University of Iowa. She also previously worked at the Eastern Iowa Center for Problem Gamblers and at Eagles Food Center. She is single and has three adult children.
Simpson is the only Democrat who has filed to run for the party's nomination. The deadline for filing nominations papers for the June 5 primary is Friday.
Paustian, who won a second consecutive term in 2016, has already announced he will run for another term. A farmer, Paustian had been elected to the state legislature in 2010, though lost a re-election bid in 2012.
The 92nd District, which includes parts of Davenport and much of central and western Scott County, also encompasses the towns of Eldridge, Blue Grass, Walcott, Long Grove and Donahue.
