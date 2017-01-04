A Massachusetts plastics manufacturer is moving toward building a 2.5 million-square-foot facility in Davenport that would mean 500 new jobs over five years, city officials said Tuesday.
Sterilite Corp., of Townsend, Massachusetts, is aiming to build in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, with a manufacturing and distribution operation to open in early 2018, officials said.
City officials, surrounded by some of the company's products, were ebullient as they announced the news in council chambers.
"This is exciting news. Five hundred new jobs in the community is always impactful," Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said while flanked by aldermen and city staffers.
There still are several steps to be taken to seal the deal, including approval of $17.7 million in local incentives. The City Council will meet Wednesday as a committee of the whole to approve a preliminary resolution of support, which will be forwarded to the state of Iowa's Economic Development Authority, which is meeting Jan. 20. The state also will consider its own package of incentives, said Bruce Berger, the city's director of community planning and economic development.
City officials say that Sterilite's operations are slated to begin in early 2018 and that it would open with about 150 jobs. Construction on the new facility will begin in the first part of 2017, they said.
A representative of the company was not present at the announcement Tuesday. A message sent to Sterilite asking for comment was not immediately returned.
City officials said the quality of the area's workforce, the location near Interstate 80 and the state's designation of the business park as a project-ready industrial site were key factors in winning the project.
A Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce official said the news was a testament to the region's focus on economic development.
"We're thrilled to welcome Sterilite to the Quad-Cities region," said Liz Murray Tallman, the chamber's chief economic development officer.
The new Sterilite operations would be adjacent to the Kraft Heinz plant, which is under construction. The city estimated the land and building cost at $73 million. The plant will be on 160 acres of land that is being purchased from the Keppy family.
Of the 500 jobs, 400 would pay in the $12- to $16-per-hour range, while the others would pay at least $18.75 per hour, according to city documents.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
In return for the creation of the jobs and a $55 million minimum assessment on the facility, the city said it was proposing a $3 million forgivable loan, nearly $1.3 million in utility improvements to the facility, a $1.8 million rail spur, $3.3 million in road and intersection improvements and an $8.3 million rebate of property taxes over 15 years.
The city also is pursuing a state grant for roadway improvements, as well as funding to help with the rail spur. Those elements are expected to offset some of the city costs, officials say.
Berger said the earliest the City Council would act on the incentives would be Jan. 25, but it could take longer.
The sheer size of the new facility is immense. At 2.5 million square feet, it would fit more than 13 typically sized Walmart Supercenters inside. About 384,000 square feet would be manufacturing space, and the rest would be the distribution area.
Sterilite was founded in 1939 and bills itself as the largest plastic housewares company in North America. Its products can be bought at stores such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot.
It has six other plants across the country, in Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Arizona, Alabama and South Carolina.