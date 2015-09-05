The Tennessee firm that wants to build a 72-bed psychiatric hospital in Scott County says it can be open for business in the spring of 2017, it can attract psychiatrists to the Quad-Cities and the need for in-patient beds here is actually higher than what it plans to add.
Strategic Behavioral Health LLC filed its application for a certificate of need with the state last week, adding new details to a debate that's played out in front of local elected leaders over the past three weeks, as the Memphis firm seeks to get support for its project in the face of opposition from the area's two major hospitals.
Company officials declined to comment last week on their application to the State Health Facilities Council, the five-member board that will decide whether to give the project the go-ahead.
In its filing, however, Strategic said 97 psychiatric beds are needed in the five-county area that includes Scott, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Cedar counties. It's likely the hospital would draw from other parts of the state, too, it said.
Strategic said it would add 72 beds, but it projected just 35 would be staffed in the first year. That would climb to 57 in the third year, the company says.
Polly Carver-Kimm, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said Strategic's application tentatively has been put on the health facilities council's agenda for Oct. 28.
Strategic based its estimate of the need for in-patient beds on a 2008 study by the Treatment Advocacy Center, an Arlington, Va.-based nonprofit, which said 50 beds per 100,000 population is needed to minimally serve an area's psychiatric needs.
The center said that, at 8.1 beds per 100,000, Iowa ranks near the bottom of the 50 states.
Services needed for kids
There has been some recent debate in Iowa about the need for additional in-patient beds. Department of Human Services Director Charles Palmer recently questioned the need.
But many of the state's mental health advocates say that especially after the closing of the mental health institutes in Mount Pleasant and Clarinda, there is a definite need. And locally, officials say there is a great demand for additional mental health services for children and adolescents, those between the ages of 5 and 18.
In its application, Strategic said it would "be reasonable" to expect it to use 28 of its 72 beds for children and adolescents. And it cited in support of its application a letter from Molli Nickerson, the decategorization coordinator for Scott County Kids, an umbrella group that provides for physical and mental health needs of kids up to age 18.
In the letter, Nickerson cited a 2013 survey in which "91 percent of providers in Scott County identified an adolescent behavioral/mental health unit as the top need in our community," according to the filing.
Nickerson could not be reached for additional comment last week.
Overall, the application says, the nearly 55,000-square-foot facility would consist of five units, which would handle elderly, adult and child and adolescent patients.
The company says it has two sites under consideration, but it did not identify them in its application.
Strategic says the $14 million facility would be under construction by next March, and it would take a year to build. It says it wants to begin serving children and adolescents first, then over the next six months add services for adults and the elderly.
It also would have "intensive outpatient" and "partial hospitalization" services, according to the application. The latter, it said, would be a good "step down" after hospitalization and involves meetings over five days for up to eight hours a day.
Local hospitals plan changes
Meanwhile, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health Trinity are continuing to press their opposition to the project.
They say it's not as simple as just saying that a specific number of psychiatric beds are needed.
"We could built a thousand beds, but a built bed is not a staffed bed," said Rick Seidler, UnityPoint Health Trinity's president and chief executive officer.
Psychiatrists and other specialized staff, such as nurses, are needed to treat patients, official say.
Genesis and UnityPoint officials say Strategic's project would intrude upon their own plans.
At a meeting with the Quad-City Times editorial board last week, top hospital officials described a collaboration that is aimed at meeting the need, with each playing their own roles.
UnityPoint, the officials said, has been integrating behavioral care with its primary care offices, as well as in its emergency departments, something officials say will cut the need for admissions.
Meanwhile, Genesis has announced plans to add in-patient psychiatric beds on its West Central Park Avenue campus, something they acknowledge is a need in the community.
They say that although they previously announced that a child and adolescent unit would be pegged for opening next year, they have moved that up to December.
They say it will start with six beds, but that would grow. Genesis officials also say they also plan to duplicate what's being done with behavioral care at UnityPoint's emergency departments.
They also plan to open a geriatric unit.
"There's no need for somebody to come in from the outside," Doug Cropper, Genesis' president and CEO, said. "We can do this locally."
Psychiatrists much in demand
Genesis and UnityPoint officials acknowledged the difficulty in hiring permanent psychiatrists.
That is a key point in the debate. Iowa ranked 47th in the nation in the number of psychiatrists per capita in 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And the bulk of them are clustered in urban areas, especially Johnson, Linn and Polk counties.
Attracting psychiatrists is a problem, and there are existing openings already at the Robert Young Mental Health Center, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Trinity.
"You're talking about people with hundreds of options," Cropper said.
Local hospital officials say Strategic would exacerbate this problem and just lure staff from existing providers.
In its application, however, Strategic pointed to its presence in five other states, a relationship with 80 psychiatrists, adding “as a national behavioral health company, psychiatrist recruiting and retention is a critical component of success …”
It also included a letter from a North Miami, Fla., company, Compass Health Systems, that said it recruits psychiatrists and "we have providers who are more than willing" to relocate to Iowa.
It remains to be seen whether that will happen. One person who has studied the shortage of mental health professionals said he hasn't seen reason to be optimistic that psychiatrists will be easy to recruit.
"I do not think putting up more help wanted signs is the answer to our problems," said Dr. Michael Flaum, clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Iowa.
He added he's not convinced, either, that the state needs more in-patient beds as much as it does a wider array of services, including crisis management.
He said the state's mental health redesign is helping with that and also should help with another need: providing sub-acute care, which is a step-down from in-patient services.
There are varying opinions, however. County jails are filled with people needing services, sheriffs say. There also are hundreds of involuntary commitments each year.
Lori Elam, director of community services at Scott County, said she thinks once Strategic offers its 72 beds, they would be snapped up.
"I really think there’s a need out there for all three hospitals," she said.