Finding and keeping superintendents in the Davenport Community School District hasn't always been easy. Here is a history of superintendents going back to the 1970s.
- Art Tate, hired in February 2011 from Scottsdale, Arizona. He has announced his plan to retire June 30, 2019.
- Julio Almanza, hired in 2006 from Duluth, Minnesota, and retired at the end of the 2011 school year. He was hired at a salary of $170,000, then the second-highest of any superintendent in the state except Des Moines. Board members said the job is challenging and increasingly complex and that the candidate pool is shallow.
- Norbert Schuerman, hired in 2004 as an interim superintendent who ended up serving two years. He had been the retired Omaha, Nebraska, superintendent when hired and presided over two unsuccessful superintendent searches until Julio Almanza was hired.
- Jim Blanche, hired in 1998, when he was serving as principal at Davenport West High School. He left in 2004 for an administrator job in the Chicago suburbs.
- Brad Allison, hired in 1994 from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and left in 1998. What many residents remember about him is his suggestion for the relocation of Central High School to a riverfront campus.
- Peter Flynn, hired in 1986 from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and served until his move to Lexington, Kentucky, in 1994.
- Ted Gray, hired in 1979 from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, replacing Lee Grebner, whose contract had expired. In 1985, the school board bought out Gray's contract.