DES MOINES — The future of legislation intended to ban or regulate traffic enforcement cameras was left idling in neutral Tuesday in the Iowa Senate.
Senators in February had passed an outright ban effective July 1, but the Iowa House rejected that approach last month in favor of state regulation of speed and red-light cameras operating in eight Iowa cities and one county and returned Senate File 220 to the Senate for consideration.
On Tuesday, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, offered a “strike-all” amendment to return the language to ban the devices along Iowa streets and highways but the debate was suspended because several members who were excused for the day would have affected the final vote outcome.
“I’m not giving up on the issue,” said Zaun, who requested the bill be deferred although he insisted he has the votes for a ban if all 50 senators are present. However, he was uncertain how things would proceed. He said he expected the issue would become part of the 2018 session’s “exit strategy” because a sizable number of Republicans want to pass the ban before they adjourn.
During floor debate, Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, argued against the ban, saying the Senate should accept the House version and send the bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The House bill would subject the camera to state regulations and allow cities and counties to operate them in school zones, construction zones and other high-risk areas.
“It’s probably going to go to the House and die” if the Senate sends the ban back to the House, said Bisignano. “I don’t believe they’re going to create a conference committee on traffic cameras. You’ve got a half a loaf. Concur and it’s over. But Sen. Zaun wants to go for the ‘Hail Mary.’ How often does the ‘Hail Mary’ work?”
Before ending their work Tuesday, senators voted 35-11 to approved Senate Joint Resolution 2006, which seeks to submit a constitutional amendment to voters. The language seeks to clarify that the lieutenant governor becomes governor if there is a vacancy in that office and that the governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor for the remainder of the term if there is a vacancy in that office.
The constitutional change would resolve questions about the line of succession that arose when Kim Reynolds moved from lieutenant governor to governor after Terry Branstad resigned.
There were questions whether she would be an acting governor or the actual governor with all the authority of someone elected to that office. Also, it was not clear whether she could appoint a lieutenant governor.
The joint resolution must pass both the House and Senate in the same form and then be approved again by the next Iowa General Assembly to come before voters in 2020.